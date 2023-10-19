Top track

Ossuary, Ancient Death, Le Morte, Anti-Sapien

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 19 Oct, 6:30 pm
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ossuary - Bestial Triumph
About

Death and doom descends onto Vitus with Ossuary, Ancient Death, Le Morte and Anti-Sapien.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Ancient Death, Ossuary

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

