Blasé ft. Didi Han

Club Malasaña
Thu, 19 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
From €10

About

Blasé es una noche que recientemente se sumó al equipo de Club Malasaña. Programada por Miqui Brightside, la fiesta trata de traer siempre a los djs internacionales que más están despuntando en el panorama.

  • Entrada individual incluye consumición hasta l
Club Malasaña

Lineup

Didi Han, Miqui Brightside, Misterpiro

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

