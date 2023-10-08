DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wine For Me

Cafe Erzulie
Sun, 8 Oct, 4:00 pm
PartyNew York
About

Wine For Me is a natural wine party curated by @joansdejesus with meetups once a month in the NYC Area.

  • Free with RSVP before 5 pm. $10 at the door after.
  • RSVP does not guarantee entry.

This is an 21+ event

Cafe Erzulie.

Lineup

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

