Funkin' Souled Out

229
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
T﻿his promises to be a funk to remember! Excited to be back at this awesome venue, Funkin' Souled Out are bigger, better and funkier than ever.

S﻿upport band to be announced shortly - watch this space!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Funkin' Souled Out.

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
