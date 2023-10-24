DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
24/10 - Prima Data di Milano del Tour di Presentazione di "Niente di che" il nuovo romanzo di Pierluca Mariti (PIUTTOSTO_CHE).
18.30 Apertura
19.30 Presentazione + Firmacopie
Prima e dopo lo Spettacolo presso il Bar / Bistrot di Arca Milano sarà possib
