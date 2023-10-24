DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

24/10 - Pierluca Mariti (Piuttosto_Che) presenta “Niente di che”

ARCA
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
Artist signingMilano
24/10 - Prima Data di Milano del Tour di Presentazione di "Niente di che" il nuovo romanzo di Pierluca Mariti (PIUTTOSTO_CHE).

18.30 Apertura

19.30 Presentazione + Firmacopie

Prima e dopo lo Spettacolo presso il Bar / Bistrot di Arca Milano sarà possib Read more

Presentato da 6AM snc.

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

