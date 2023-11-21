Top track

Micah P. Hinson - Ignore the Days

Micah P. Hinson

La Nau
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vuelve a Barcelona Micah P. Hinson a la sala Nau tras haber agotado entradas en su última visita en el mes de marzo.

Nacido en un hogar cristiano fundamentalista estricto en la pecaminosa Memphis y crecido en la evangelista Abilene, experimentó con la mús Read more

Organizado por CityZen Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Micah P. Hinson

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

