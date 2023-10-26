DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Evento a cura di Indiepanchine:
Matteo Corradini presenta Specchiopaura
L' intervista che non ti aspetti
Dalle ore 19:00 alle ore 21:00
Ingresso gratuito
Vogliamo sorprenderti con un'intervista che non ti aspetti, quindi ci vediamo giovedì 26 ottobre
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.