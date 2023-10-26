DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matteo Corradini presenta: Specchio Paura

Giardino tutto l'anno
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
PodcastRoma
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Evento a cura di Indiepanchine:

Matteo Corradini presenta Specchiopaura

L' intervista che non ti aspetti

Dalle ore 19:00 alle ore 21:00

Ingresso gratuito

Vogliamo sorprenderti con un'intervista che non ti aspetti, quindi ci vediamo giovedì 26 ottobre Read more

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Giardino tutto l'anno

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

