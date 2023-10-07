Top track

Angel Money - Higher Than You

Tabloid October Issue by Angel Money

The End
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Introducing a new party at an all new venue - Tabloid - from the team that brought you Platinum. The October issue is here, and inside you’ll find a legendary lineup of DJs, including Jasmine Infiniti (New World Dysorder) Dime (hardcorset) Angel Money (Pla Read more

Presented by The End
Lineup

Jasmine Infiniti, Angel Money, DJ Thank You

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

