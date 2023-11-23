DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Grand fan de rap français originaire du quartier P.L.V.S. à Pierrefitte-sur-Seine dans le 93, Ratu démarre le rap à 16 ans. En parallèle, il entame une carrière de football, qui lui permet de vivre à l’étranger jusqu’à ses 19 ans. À son retour en France sa
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.