DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Ratu$

La Boule Noire
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.50

About

Grand fan de rap français originaire du quartier P.L.V.S. à Pierrefitte-sur-Seine dans le 93, Ratu démarre le rap à 16 ans. En parallèle, il entame une carrière de football, qui lui permet de vivre à l’étranger jusqu’à ses 19 ans. À son retour en France sa Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire et Saboteur records.

Lineup

Ratu$

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

