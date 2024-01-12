Top track

Soto Asa

Sala Pelícano
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsA Coruña
€22.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cada ticket del Tour convalida con una participación para el sorteo del Coupé de Soto Asa, el cual será entregado personalmente por Soto en España, sin ningún coste extra para el ganador.

-Hyundai Coupé puesto a punto (motor, luces, chapa y pintura; ITV...

Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..

Lineup

Venue

Sala Pelícano

Los Cantones, Avenida Do Porto, 3, 15003 A Coruña, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

