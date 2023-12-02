DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Quien coño es Michael Foster

El Sótano
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El 02 de Diciembre Michael Foster presenta su primer proyecto junto a la banda completa y termina de lanzarlo con el último single “No me moveré”. “¿Quien coño es Michael Foster?” es el primer EP en español del cantautor, que cuenta con la colaboración del Read more

Organizado por El Sótano.

Lineup

Michael Foster, Mike Walsh

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

