DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Manami presents Level 1, joined by Hyperdub affiliate Ikonika alongside Floorless resident Meku!
“I’m so incredibly chuffed to present this line up. Two artists that I admire highly, that represent the sounds that have hugely influenced me since moving to
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.