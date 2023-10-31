DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Wicked Paradise Halloween

Mama Shelter Rooftop
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsHollywood
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to Wicked Paradise Halloween! Get ready for a spooktacular night of fun and frights at Mama Shelter Los Angeles. Join us on Selma Avenue in the heart of Los Angeles, CA, USA for a Halloween party like no other. Dress up in your most wicked costumes Read more

Presented by Wicked Paradise.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Mama Shelter Rooftop

6500 Selma Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.