Maréh - Amuleto

Maréh

Nota 79
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€18

About

Nominado al Latin Grammy 2023 en las categorías 'Mejor Nuevo Artista' y 'Mejor Album Cantautor' por su obra 'Tierra de Promesas', Maréh llega a España para deleitarnos con sus canciones en un formato íntimo y que sin dudas será inolvidable.

Organizado por Bigote Productions, S.L..

Lineup

Maréh

Venue

Nota 79

Carrer de Vallirana, 79, 08006 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

