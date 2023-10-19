DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CAM Sugar: 'The Sex of the Witch' Listening Party

In Sheep's Clothing
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

JOIN US FOR AN EXCLUSIVE LISTENING SESSION

WITH ALFONSO CARRILLO (RENDEZ-VOUS LA)

DJ SET BY: KYLIE DIXON

THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT:

IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING HQ

1460 N. SEETZER AVE., LOS ANGELES CA

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by In Sheep's Clothing hi-fi.

Venue

In Sheep's Clothing

1460 N Sweetzer Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.