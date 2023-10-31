DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween 2023 : Une nuit en Transyl-valmy ( la revanche des sorcières)

Point Ephémère
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
Halloween 2023 : Une Nuit en Transyl-Valmy (la revanche des sorcières)

Mardi 21 octobre 2023 de 20h à 05h 🧛‍♂️🧛‍♀️

DJ sets, lives, drag-shows, karaoké, stands, flash tatoos (...)

Programmation à venir !

_____________

Pour Halloween, Point Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

