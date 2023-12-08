Top track

Diynamic Outdoor

Factory Town
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The master Solomun returns to Factory Town for the truly epic Miami debut of the Diynamic showcase!

This ticket allows entry to all areas of Factory Town. VIP tickets allow entry for Diynamic VIP area ONLY.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

6
Solomun, James Blake, Nala and 6 more

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

