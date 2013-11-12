Top track

Daniela Pes - Carme

Daniela Pes

Spazio Nòva
12 Nov - 13 Nov
GigsNovara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Daniela Pes è nata nel cuore della Gallura nel 1992. La sua voce e la sua musica sfuggono alle classificazioni e ai contenitori predeterminati. Daniela Pes è immersa nel flusso della musica, come cantante, come strumentista, come musicista elettronica. Il Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Daniela Pes

Venue

Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci 2, 28100 Novara Novara, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:15 pm

