DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Caché Life ; The Wild Forest (Halloween)

Paradise Club / The Edition Times Square
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $66.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THIS YEAR WE BRING YOU ALL AN UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE AT THE HIGH-PRODUCTION, INVENTIVE & THEATRICAL, PARADISE CLUB!

WE WILL BE TURNING THE SPACE INTO A WILD FOREST FEATURING IMPECCABLE VISUAL ARTS, AERIAL DANCERS, LIVE MUSICIANS, AND SURPRISES THROUGHOU Read more

Presented by Paradise Club.

Venue

Paradise Club / The Edition Times Square

701 7th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.