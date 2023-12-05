DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comedy Grotto

Camden Comedy Club
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Comedy Grotto is a critically acclaimed comedy night with some of the best acts in the country trying out new material.

It's been tipped by The Independent and The Sunday Times, while Time Out praises its "consistently excellent line-ups" that have "c...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Alex Kealy

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.