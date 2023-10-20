Top track

Slow Drive

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moon Panda

Crofters Rights
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Slow Drive
Got a code?

About

Newly California based. Spacey Slacker Pop, Galactic Om, Cosmic Sway…what ever you wanna call it, turn down your mind, relax your shoulders, and sway.

Blissed out bass lines and swooning, crooning vocals from Californian Maddy Myers paired with bodacious, Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions & Gravy Train.

Lineup

Moon Panda

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.