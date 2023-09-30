Top track

Rumba de Bodas - Chale (feat. Newen Afrobeat)

RUMBA DE BODAS a Milano

BIKO
Sat, 30 Sept, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NAO UAO, in collaborazione con Biko Milano e Ludwig Sound, presenta:

RUMBA DE BODAS

"That’s a Rumba just from Bologna, usually known for the lasagna" since 2008

La band nasce nel 2008 tanto dalla voglia di musica quanto da quella di avventure di otto ra Read more

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Rumba de bodas

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

