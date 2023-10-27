Top track

GLOK - Cloud Cover - Andrew Weatherall Remix

Glok (Andy Bell)

Whereelse?
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
About

GLOK is the electronic alter ego of Andy Bell; best-known as the guitarist in venerated shoegazers Ride, alongside stints in other famous groups, with a noteworthy solo career too. This October his first album proper as GLOK – ‘Pattern Recognition’ – is re Read more

Presented by Art's Cool.

Lineup

GLOK

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

