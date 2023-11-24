Top track

Both Of Us - Edit

Boiler Room: Amsterdam | Friday

Venue TBA (Amsterdam)
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJAmsterdam
€60.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This November, we’ll be back with our biggest show in the city to date. Three huge rooms and a stacked programme of house & techno titans.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Boiler Room.

Lineup

7
Gabrielle Kwarteng, Gayance, Jayda G and 7 more

Venue

Venue TBA (Amsterdam)

Amsterdam
0
Doors open10:00 pm

