Linecheck Festival NIGHT PASS

BASE Milano
22 Nov - 25 Nov
GigsMilano
From €34.80
About

Linecheck Festival presents live shows and DJ sets from Italian and international artists, a chance to dive into new scenes and discover fresh new artists never seen in Italy before.

The Festival Night Pass includes all the nighttime events from 22 to 24 Read more

Presented by Music Innovation Hub Spa.

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy

Doors open6:00 pm

