She Past Away

Astra Kulturhaus
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€32.77

SHE PAST AWAY is a dark wave / post-punk duo, consisting of Volkan Caner (vocal, guitars and songwriting) and Doruk Ozturkcan (drums, synths and production). Experimenting old/new aesthetic of synth music into their core guitar stuff, She Past Away forged

Präsentiert von 36 Concerts UG & Co. KG.

She Past Away

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

