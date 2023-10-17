Top track

Too Many Questions

Frustation + Txarly Usher y Los Ejemplares

Dabadaba
Tue, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€16.53

About

Esto es algo BRUTAL. FRUSTRATION son cincuenta toneladas de terror negro lanzando fragmentos de hielo en calles de ciudades muertas. Pero hay algo más: FRUSTRATION es no sólo una banda indie / punk / postloquesea más, especialmente en Europa. A pesar de te Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Frustration

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

