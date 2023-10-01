DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Harmony House

Club Congress
Sun, 1 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Every Sunday, FREE in the Club!!

21+

rotating features!

This is a 21+ event.

Lineup

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

