DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Weyes Blood

Eventim Apollo
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £38.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Weyes Blood + Ichiko Aoba + Vagabon

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

Ticket price includes a £2 venue levy

This is a 3+ event (under 15's with an adult).

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

Vagabon, Ichiko Aoba, Weyes Blood

Venue

Eventim Apollo

45 Queen Caroline St, London W6 9QH
Doors open7:00 pm
5000 capacity
Accessibility information

