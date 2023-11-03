Top track

Maybe Don't (feat. JP Saxe)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maisie Peters

OVO Arena Wembley, London
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:00 pm
£37.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

EVENT TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. Ticket purchases to be limited to four tickets per person.

2. To remain valid, tickets can only be resold/bought via official platforms. If any tickets are bought or sold through any other platform/company, then the promot

Presented by Communion.

Lineup

Maisie Peters

Venue

OVO Arena Wembley, London

Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
Doors open6:00 pm
12500 capacity
Accessibility information

