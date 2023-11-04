DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hard GZ - Tour 23/24

Razzmatazz
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Primer avance de la gira 2023 de Hard Gz que está en camino! Y es que el artista lanzará muchísima música nueva y estará girando por toda la peninsula. Después de su sold out en Razz 2 en 2021, este año Hard GZ actuará en la sala principal de Razzmatazz

Organizado por Polar
Hard GZ

Razzmatazz

Carrer dels Almogàvers, 122, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

