Michaël Brun, Saint Levant & Lolo Zouaï - Sak Pase

Michaël Brun Bayo

Little Haiti Cultural Center
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJMiami
$54.67

Michaël Brun, Saint Levant & Lolo Zouaï - Sak Pase
About

Michaël Brun brings his BAYO block party back to Miami. You never know who will show up.

This is an all ages event.

Presented by Michaël Brun.

Venue

Little Haiti Cultural Center

212 NE 59 Ter, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

