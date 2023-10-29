DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ze Amaro Live In London

Between The Bridges
Sun, 29 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Zé Amaro innovated Portuguese music by transporting country rhythms to the themes he interprets.

Don't miss the portuguese cowboy live in london

To open the show for ze amaro, we have the famous duo j&o from the portuguese community.

This is an 18+ even Read more

Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.