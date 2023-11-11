Top track

Fucked Up - Dance of Death

FUCKED UP // OFF! // JOHN

The Underworld
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fucked Up + OFF! + JOHN

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

Ticket price includes a £1.20 venue levy

This is a 14+ event (14- and 15- year-olds MUST be accompanied by an adult 18+).

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

JOHN, OFF!, Fucked Up

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

