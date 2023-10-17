Top track

The Bug Club - All of the Scariest Monsters Live In London

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Bug Club

Moles
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBath
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Bug Club - All of the Scariest Monsters Live In London
Got a code?

About

The Bug Club + Getdown Services

This is a 14+ event (U16’s accompanied by an adult 18+).

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Getdown Services, The Bug Club

Venue

Moles

14 George St, Bath BA1 2EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.