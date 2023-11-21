Top track

Slapshot - I've Had Enough

Slapshot + Death Before Dishonor

New Cross Inn
Tue, 21 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Slapshot

Old tyme Boston hardcore.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6sBw8Lm18Aj4Zd4dVzM9WU

Death Before Dishonor

BHC heavyweights.

https://linktr.ee/dbdbhc

plus supports

Jawless

London thrashcore crew. Music, meaning, ideals and brotherhood.

Presented by Real Life + New Cross Live.
Lineup

1
Last Orders, Jawless, Death Before Dishonor and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

