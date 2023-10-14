DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Butch, Please!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Can you feel the burn?

Dynamic, raw and cathartic. Grounding, healing and connecting.

All possibilities. But what's your pleasure?

Because we're all a bit kinky aren't we?

The intensity of togetherness, the highs and lows.

Come celebrate our unique co Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
1250 capacity

