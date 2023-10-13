Top track

Thunder

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gabry Ponte in Concert

Scala
Fri, 13 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£42.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Thunder
Got a code?

About

Gabry Ponte (15.3 Million Spotify Monthly Listeners, #438 Worldwide) is a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum international DJ-Producer. Gabry has reached more than 3 billion streams across all platforms.

In 1998 "Blue (da ba dee)", the debut single with*** Read more

GEKAI on Stage Presents

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.