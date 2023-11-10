Top track

Toundra + Monkey3

Le Molotov
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€20.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TOUNDRA

[Post Metal - Madrid, Espagne]

Toundra est un groupe de post-métal instrumental formé à Madrid à l'été 2007. Le line-up original était composé de Victor, Albert et William de Nacen de las Cenizas et Esteban de Ten Minute Man. Les musiciens ont Read more

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

