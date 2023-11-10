Top track



Monkey3 + Kvark

Le Molotov
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MONKEY3

[Rock Stoner Psychédélique - Suisse]

Originaire de Lausanne, Monkey3 a été créé en 2001, initialement comme un rassemblement de musiciens dans des jam sessions d'influence stoner rock. En 2003, ils deviennent un groupe permanent avec Kevin à la Read more

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Lineup

Kvårk

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

