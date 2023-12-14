DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Smells Like Nirvana

Ember Music Hall
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsRichmond
About

Composed of seasoned pros and DIE-HARD FANS of Nirvana, Smells Like Nirvana’s live tribute to Nirvana is a haunting episode of grunge filled angst and rock prowess played without click tracks or backing tracks a trait that is rare in today’s contemporary m...

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

smells like nirvana

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

