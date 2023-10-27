DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NITSA: Skin On Skin / Draft: Ogazón

SALA APOLO
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJBarcelona
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NITSA: Skin On Skin · Malena

Ticket fees and additional donations will be collected from this tour to provide urgent care and supplies to the people of Sudan affected by the ongoing crisis, via official partner Choose Love. Find out more at https://donate Read more

Presented by NITSA CLUB.

Lineup

1
Skin on Skin, Ogazón, Rusven and 1 more

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.