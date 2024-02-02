Top track

FloFilz - Dulce

FloFilz + Summers Sons + Jake Milliner

Bush Hall
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

FloFilz - Dulce
About

Exposed to music from a young age, Berlin-based FloFilz studied the violin and classical music in Aachen, while also playing in orchestras. In addition to his parents, who are both musicians, he cites Hip-Hop icons A Tribe Called Quest, J Dilla, and Madlib Read more

Presented by Bush Hall.

Lineup

FloFilz, Summers Sons, Jake Milliner

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

