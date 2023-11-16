Top track

Disiz

Stereolux
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€32.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Disiz a fait son retour début 2022 avec la sortie de l’album « L’Amour » le 16 mars. Quatre années de travail pour un album qui apparait comme la synthèse parfaite d’un parcours artistique et sentimental. C’est son projet le plus personnel jusqu’à présent, Read more

Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Bleu Citron, Sublime & Pedro Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

4 Bd Léon Bureau, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open7:30 pm

