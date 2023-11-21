Top track

Take Yours, I'll Take Mine - Jury Chamber Mix

Matthew Mole

Scala
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22.44

About

Matthew Mole is a platinum-selling singer/songwriter from South Africa. His unique sound started out as a perfect, eclectic blend of folk with electronic influences.

Matthew writes all of his own music solely by himself, including 3 full length albums and...

DHP Presents

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
