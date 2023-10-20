Top track

Too Many Questions

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frustration

Sala Upload
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Too Many Questions
Got a code?

About

Frustration en Barcelona

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Magic Mountain.

Lineup

Frustration

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.