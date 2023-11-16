Top track

The Jesus And Mary Chain - April Skies

The Jesus and Mary Chain

CHALK
Thu, 16 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£39.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Still startling, still compelling and, to a certain extent, still fighting, The Jesus and Mary Chain are a force of nature, and perhaps one of pop’s last enigmas. Like the punks who inspired them, they remain ‘the misfits of the music world’, and while the Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Venue

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

