DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The time has come for Swing & Bass’ last ever club night!
We have had an amazing 7 years of parties, but the time has come to say goodbye with one last massive rave at Hootananny!
As always, you can expect big basslines infused with 1920s - 70s samples w
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.