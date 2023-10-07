Top track

Swing & Bass: The Final Curtain

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The time has come for Swing & Bass’ last ever club night!

We have had an amazing 7 years of parties, but the time has come to say goodbye with one last massive rave at Hootananny!

As always, you can expect big basslines infused with 1920s - 70s samples w Read more

Swing & Bass
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

4
Badger, WBBL, Extra Medium and 4 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

