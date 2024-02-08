Top track

Citizen - I Want to Kill You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Citizen + Drug Church

Electric Ballroom
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Citizen - I Want to Kill You
Got a code?

Event information

Citizen with support from Drug Church at Electric Ballroom, London.

“On Calling The Dogs (the band’s 5th record) it truly is the most excited and energized the bandhas been in a really long time,” guitarist Nick Hamm says. “This album makes me feel like I...

14+ (Under 16's accompanied by an adult aged 18+)
Presented by Outbreak Fest.

Lineup

Drug Church, Citizen

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.