Top track

The Rift

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chappaqua Wrestling

Scala
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Rift
Got a code?

About

With L'objectif and Keo

Chappaqua Wrestling are one of the UK’s most vital breakout bands. Across their debut album Plus Ultra, principal members and songwriters Jake Mac and Charlie Woods distil a sound that steps above the noise of the concrete ev Read more

SJM Concerts Presents

Lineup

Chappaqua Wrestling

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:15 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.